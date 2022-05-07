The annual Grayson County Memorial Day Procession and Ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 28.
The procession will begin at 10 a.m. and depart from the Leitchfield fire station on South Main Street, proceeding to the Centre on Main. Each war will be represented with placards that contain the names of Grayson County veterans who died during service. As many family members and volunteers as possible are needed to ensure everyone is represented.
Upon arriving at the Centre on Main, there will be platform guests including Larry Allen, Beverly Chisolm, Romona Fisher, and Edward Schott, as well as guest speaker Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Army Jeff Moran.
Entertainment will be provided by Heidi Meredith Baldwin and the Grayson County High School chorus and orchestra. There will also be a roll call of deceased Grayson County veterans who passed away between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.
Following the ceremony, the Grayson County Fiscal Court will provide food in the Centre on Main parking lot. Everyone is invited and encouraged to attend.
