Have you ever wanted to take an item of clothing and repurpose it into a pillow cover or other unique memorial gift or keepsake? So often, articles of clothing can remind us of specific days or events in the lives of our loved ones. You can learn how to preserve and record some of your favorite memories by making a memory pillow, a special blanket or other memory items for your family. These items make heartfelt wedding gifts, new baby gifts and bereavement gifts to remember those who we have loved and lost.
The Grayson County Extension Office will host a class on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at its office at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield. The class will be taught by Natalie Taul, Grayson County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences. There is no charge to attend, but advanced registration is required by calling (270) 259-3492. You will be provided with a small supply list to bring to the class when you register.
