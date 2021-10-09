Kentucky Sen. Stephen Meredith (district 5) was honored recently for his commitment to supporting a Term Limits Amendment for Congress by signing the U.S. Term Limits Pledge which reads: “I, Stephen Meredith, pledge that as a member of the state legislature I will cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution applying for an Article V convention for the sole purpose of enacting term limits on Congress.”
U.S. Term Limits volunteer Jeffrey Harper presented Meredith with a plaque at the senator’s office in Frankfort.
“Sen. Meredith is a real believer in this reform to have the state legislatures use their authority under Article V of the U.S. Constitution to propose a Congressional Term Limits Amendment,” U.S. Term Limits Central Regional Director Aaron Dukette said.
Last session, the same resolution was filed in the Kentucky House of Representatives by Rep. Matt Lockett (district 39).
Meredith is in good company in his commitment. 13 Kentucky legislators have pledged support with many more indicating they will vote to approve it.
— Submitted
