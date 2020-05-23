Two Grayson County residents are in custody following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of over 75 grams of methamphetamine, police say.
Last Thursday, May 14, at approximately 10:40 p.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Dpty. Mark Johnson conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling 18-25 mph in a 55 MPH zone and crossing the center line near the intersection of Falls of Rough Road and Post Tousey Road.
A GCSO news release states that the driver, 39-year-old Roland V. Baxter, of Caneyville, was administered field sobriety tests by Johnson, and he failed.
Baxter was also administered ARIDE tests by Kentucky State Police Tpr. Jakob Clemons, who assisted Johnson on the stop.
During a search of the vehicle, units discovered the presence of a significant amount of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, the release states.
The passenger, 39-year-old Brandy Jo Lee, of Millwood, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) while Baxter was charged with DUI. Both were lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center and will face additional charges as the case will be presented to the Grayson County Grand Jury.
The initial weight of the methamphetamine was over 75 grams, which would have had an approximate street value of over $7,500, the release states.
The investigation is ongoing.
