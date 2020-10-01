A Millwood man died this week after his dirt bike collided with a mini-van on Saturday.
At approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, KSP Post 4 received a call from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a collision involving a mini-van and a dirt bike on Pleasant View Road in the Millwood community.
The preliminary investigation revealed that 38-year-old Matthew D. Wilson, of Millwood, had been operating a dirt bike when he crossed Pleasant View Road into the path of a 2012 Dodge Caravan operated by 36-year-old Beth S. Meredith, of Millwood.
Wilson was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he later succumbed to those injuries, according to KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp.
Meredith was not injured.
The affected portion of Pleasant View Road was closed in order to allow troopers to investigate the collision. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Leitchfield Fire Department, and Grayson County EMS assisted KSP at the scene.
The collision remains under investigation by Trooper Tyler Lynch.
