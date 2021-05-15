With organizers calling its work “God’s word in action,” Grayson County’s New Covenant Ministries seeks to expand upon the services offered by the American Red Cross and provide much needed assistance to those affected by disasters.
Samuel Harrison, of New Covenant Ministries, said the ministry began three years ago as an effort to provide care for people in the region who have lost everything due to a fire or natural disaster.
Harrison said the ministry is contacted by the Red Cross or Fire Marshal as soon as a fire or disaster happens, and, within a day, takes food and clothing to everyone affected by the incident. Then, when they prepare to re-establish their home, the ministry assists with furniture and financial support.
The ministry also seeks to help the homeless by providing necessities when individuals are in urgent need, and Harrison personally provides pastoral counseling to those who request it.
“We’re here to help those in need,” said Harrison.
The program receives no government funding, and, instead, is funded entirely by profits from the New Covenant Ministries Thrift Store, located at 2563 Elizabethtown Rd. in Leitchfield, as well as the ministry’s U-Haul service, which is operated out of the same location. The thrift store sells used clothing and saves new clothing it receives for those in need. Additionally, any appliances it receives are saved for those in need, as well.
According to Harrison, at least 75% of the money that comes into the thrift store goes toward the ministry, and store hours are set from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Those wishing to make donations may do so during the aforementioned hours, and Harrison notes that the ministry will accept almost any item with the exception of undergarments, which it purchases new for those it assists from Fruit of the Loom.
Last Friday, New Covenant Ministries hosted an open house in the thrift store and awarded plaques to those who have provided support to the ministry. Individual plaques were awarded to Sara Farris and Richard Basham for making substantial financial contributions to New Covenant Ministries, and Potter’s Hope Ministries and Free Liberty Church received plaques for their support, as well.
“We just wanted to show appreciation for those that have helped us,” Harrison said.
For more information about New Covenant Ministries, call 270-971-1556.
