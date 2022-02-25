Janice Minton, a Caneyville city commissioner with over four decades of service, died last Wednesday, Feb. 16 at age 89, leaving behind a legacy of love for her community.
Having first been sworn in as a Caneyville city commissioner in January of 1982, Minton had just begun her 40th year on the commission last month, according to former Caneyville City Clerk Brenda Brown.
Prior to her service on the commission, Minton had also been a police judge, Brown said. She had previously served on the Caneyville volunteer fire department, as well.
“Janice was an advocate for Caneyville,” said current Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee. “We have lost a historian. We have lost our advocate for Caneyville. She was an advocate for the fire department. She was on the fire department for years.”
A common thread among the comments of those who worked alongside Minton was her love for Caneyville and desire to see it grow. In addition to her service to the city, Minton was also known for her work with the Caneyville High School alumni association and as a record keeper for Layman Cemetery, as well as her involvement in the Caneyville Christian Church.
“She advocated for Caneyville, and she wanted Caneyville to be better...Anything that would help Caneyville citizens, she was for it,” Gootee said.
Minton was especially supportive of the project to restore the old Caneyville High School and convert it into the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center.
“Whatever was going on at that school, she was there,” Brown said. “(If it were in the) middle of winter, it didn’t matter; she was going to be there.”
Brown recalled an instance in which Minton became sick and was hospitalized, but her primary concern was that she could not make it to an event being held at the school.
She had no intention of slowing down either, as, Brown said, Minton had already made her intentions to run for the Caneyville City Commission again known.
Minton’s fellow Caneyville city commissioner, Debbie Embry, said she will remember Minton’s guidance and friendship.
“She was my mentor, my sister commissioner, the keeper of advice, my confidant,” Embry said. “She was full of history and wisdom, and my dear friend. She will be irreplaceable.”
Minton was laid to rest Sunday in the Layman Cemetery following a funeral service in the Purple Flash Community Center gym.
The Caneyville city commission has 30 days to appoint someone to fulfill the remainder of Minton’s term, and, prior to press time, the commission had announced a special called meeting for Friday to discuss personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.