The Grayson County Extension Office will host the financial program, Money Habitudes, on Thursday, Dec. 2, with two convenient times to choose from: the first session will be held at 11 a.m. and will be repeated at 5 p.m.
The program is free and open to the public. You must register in advance via the Money Habitudes registration link on our website’s home page at www.graysonext.org.
You are invited to join us for a fun game that will open your eyes to your spending habits and attitudes. Money Habitudes cards are a fun, easy way to talk about money and understand your money personality type.
This fun activity will be led by Natalie Taul, Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences. Find out what your own Money Habitudes are and how they affect your financial decisions!
