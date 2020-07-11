Cody Mooneyhan, a Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) educator at Grayson County High School in Leitchfield, is one of two Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) adviser recipients who was recognized with the 2019-2020 Educated Adviser Award.
FCCLA honored Cody at FCCLA’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference, held July 7-9.
FCCLA’s Educated Adviser Award recognizes the performance of a current chapter adviser who exceeds all expectations in his or her professional development activities and participation throughout the school year.
To be considered for this award, advisers must complete a minimum of 5 CEUs, or 50 PDUs, from FCCLA specific events.
“I am constantly amazed by our FCCLA advisers,” said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of FCCLA. “Specifically, Educated Advisers are individuals who lead by example in and out of the classroom. They are fully committed to representing FCCLA’s purpose through hard work and dedication, and they symbolize everything FCCLA stands for.”
Educated Advisers embody FCCLA’s mission to promote personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Science education. Their work ethic is an epitome for all FCCLA students and advisers across the nation. These noteworthy individuals dedicate themselves to FCCLA to ensure members develop strong characters and skills that work to serve their school, community, and state.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.