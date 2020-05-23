An outbreak of COVID-19 in the Grayson County Detention Center led to 21 inmates testing positive for the virus as of press time Friday morning.
During his final Facebook update prior to press time on Thursday afternoon, Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley said the number of detention center inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus had risen to 21. Those inmates are all males.
Two Grayson County Detention Center employees have tested positive for COVID-19, as well, and one of those employees is a Breckinridge County resident.
Woosley said Thursday that of the 29 inmates tested, 20 are positive with no symptoms, and one is positive and currently hospitalized.
The detention center, according to Woosley, began putting procedures in place on March 12 to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including suspending its work crew program, rotating employee shifts, and stopping the use of time clocks and break areas to avoid too many employees’ congregating in one area.
Additionally, detention center employees continue to use personal protective equipment, and multiple face masks have been provided to inmates in all three Grayson County Detention Center facilities, Woosley said.
Anyone with questions for the detention center is encouraged to call 270-259-3636 and ask for administration.
In total, 129 Grayson County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of press time.
In addition to the detention center inmates and employees, a Spring View Nursing & Rehabilitation employee, a Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation employee, a male Core-Mark employee, and a male Grayson County resident not affiliated with any of the above facilities also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
To date, 48 Grayson County COVID-19 patients have recovered and been released from their quarantines.
Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry also addressed the community during Monday’s press briefing regarding the work of the Grayson County Health Department.
On Thursday, the health department distributed more than 100 cloth face masks to community members in need.
Additionally, Embry said that the Leitchfield Walmart, starting this Friday, was set to begin providing drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
Walmart employees will not have contact with the people being tested; rather, Walmart will provide a self-swabbing kit to individuals.
Testing will be from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and, in order to be tested, individuals are asked to go to doineedacovid19test.com to schedule an appointment. Then they must print off the confirmation and bring it with them to their appointment.
One does not have to have symptoms in order to be tested, Embry said.
Reach Matt Lasley at mlasley@gcnewsgazette.com.
