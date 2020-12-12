Two suspects were arrested following a motorcycle crash on Nov. 28.
At 11:24 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, deputies from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a motorcycle crash on Lilac Road in Leitchfield, and, while in route to the crash, deputies were notified by dispatch that the motorcycle may have been stolen.
Deputies made contact with a witness at the scene who stated that the operator of the motorcycle had been picked up by someone and left in a black truck headed back towards Leitchfield.
Leitchfield police officers noticed a truck parked at the FiveStar in Leitchfield that matched the description of the one that deputies had described to them.
A traffic stop was conducted at FiveStar as deputies responded to assist, and officers and deputies detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the presence of methamphetamine, marijuana, opiates, and drug paraphernalia.
The witness at the crash site was beckoned to FiveStar and confirmed that the individual was the same man who wrecked the motorcycle. He was identified as 42 year-old Jeremy Payment, of Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Another suspect, not identified by police, was taken into custody for warrants and other charges. Both occupants of the vehicle were convicted felons.
Payment was charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000; criminal mischief, first degree; DUI, first; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) (enhanced by possession of a firearm); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (opiates) (enhanced); possession of controlled substance not in proper container; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) (enhanced); trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine)(enhanced); trafficking in controlled substance, first degree, first offense (opiates) (enhanced); and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Payment and his partner were lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
The investigation is ongoing.
