Central Kentucky Community Foundation has more than $300,000 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year available through Scholarship Central.
Scholarship applications are now being accepted through Scholarship Central, CKCF’s easy-to-use online scholarship portal at ckcf4people.org. Using just one application, students have access to 150 scholarships available to award. Students have from now until midnight EST Sunday, March 1 to apply.
Scholarship Central is user-friendly and allows high school seniors and current college students in CKCF’s nine-county service region to apply for multiple scholarships based on eligibility. Students input basic information once and then customize details for specific scholarships.
The following scholarships are available to Grayson County students:
Hardin County Cattlemen’s Association Wayne G. Overall, Jr. Memorial ScholarshipThis $1,000 award from the Hardin County Cattlemen’s association is for any high school graduating senior who plans to attend a university or technical school in Kentucky and is a member of the Hardin County Cattlemen’s Association or the Kentucky Junior Cattlemen’s Association.
James and Betty Holeman ScholarshipMr. and Mrs. Holeman established the James and Betty Holeman Scholarship with the desire of making education possible for anyone. This $2,000 award is given to one graduating senior wanting to attend a two- or four-year academic or technical school.
Dr. Gary King Sharp Memorial ScholarshipDr. Sharp’s work as a chaplain at Hospice of Central Kentucky and a social worker for Hardin County Child Protective Services is honored through this new scholarship. This $500 award is given to a high school graduate whose family is connected with Hospice services or within the foster care system. Priority will be given to a student who is the first in their family to go to college.
Kacy Lee Johnson Memorial ScholarshipKacy Lee was just two months away from receiving the Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree from University of Louisville before her death. This award is given in her memory to a graduate who is planning to attend or currently attending the University of Louisville in any nursing or medical field of study.
Rae of Sunshine
The Rae of Sunshine Foundation (KY) was born and is dedicated to increasing access to mental health resources, eliminating stigma, and promoting kindness. This multiple $2,000 award is given to area students pursuing careers in the mental health field.
The following scholarships are for students planning to attend ECTC pursuing any academic or vocational field of study. These scholarships are available to new and returning ECTC students, including adults returning to college.
Dr. Linda Mayhew STEM Scholarship
The Dr. Linda Mayhew STEM Scholarship honors the legacy in STEM education created at ECTC by Dr. Mayhew. She was the first faculty member hired at the college and taught for 52 years. Applying students should have cumulative 3.0 GPA and plan to attend ECTC in a STEM-related field of study.
Gourmand’s International Culinary Scholarship
The Gourmands International Culinary Scholarship is open to Culinary Arts students at ECTC.
Scholarships available through Scholarship Central are generous gifts from numerous donors over many years. Scholarships vary in amount and eligibility criteria. Collectively they represent a wide range of opportunities to reach students at many levels of academic achievement, community and school involvement, and financial situations. CKCF serves a large region, and some scholarships are specific for particular counties or schools. Information about available scholarships can be found at www.ckcf4people.org. See specific scholarships for detailed application criteria.
Central Kentucky Community Foundation Scholarship to ECTC — Multiple awards in various amounts, which include the following scholarships:
• Dr. and Mrs. E.H. Durnil Scholarship
• Dr. Larry and Mary Lou Hall Scholarship
• Mr. and Mrs. Lewis H. Hall Scholarship
• Dr. Jim Owen Memorial Scholarship
The Dr. Jim Owen Memorial Scholarship was established by Nancy Lea Owen to honor the memory of her husband, Dr. Jim Owen. He served as the first President of Elizabethtown Community College. He had a love for learning and books as well as community service.
