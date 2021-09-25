Grayson County Middle School Band Director Angela Nash received the 4th District Middle School Teacher of the Year award during the Kentucky Music Educators Association fall virtual meeting.
“I believe music education offers the opportunity for students to experience self-discipline, creativity, commitment, and expression, all wrapped up into learning to play their instrument. These are values that help our students achieve success in their future endeavors,” she said.
Nash is in her fourth year with GCMS and also serves as assistant marching band director and jazz band director at Grayson County High School.
— Submitted
