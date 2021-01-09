As of this week, nearly 600 individuals have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in Grayson County.
Grayson County Health Department Nursing Supervisor Angee McCreery, in an interview, said that as of Wednesday, the health department had vaccinated 242 people while Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (formerly known as Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center prior to its joining the Owensboro Health system this week) has vaccinated more than 340.
McCreery said she spoke with nine of the 10 individuals who the health department vaccinated on Dec. 23 (one of whom could not be reached) to see what, if any side effects they were experiencing.
She said that all but one reported a sore arm, three felt achy and fatigued the night of Dec. 23, and one ran a fever the night after receiving the vaccine but felt fine the next morning — a normal occurrence with vaccinations.
“Now that we’ve vaccinated more, sore arm is the most common side effect we’ve heard of,” McCreery said, adding that there have been no reactions out of the norm.
McCreery said the health department received another 100 doses of the coronavirus vaccine after its initial shipment of 200 doses, and officials anticipated they would exhaust that supply be the end of this week vaccinating healthcare and other frontline workers. After the additional 100 doses have been exhausted and another shipment is received, the health department hopes to begin vaccinating Grayson County residents aged 70 and older; though it is not yet known when a new shipment of the vaccine will arrive.
McCreery said the health department started a wait list of Grayson County residents aged 70 and above on Tuesday, and those wishing to be added to the list should call 270-259-3141.
Additionally, according to McCreery, Walgreens was expected to begin vaccinating residents and employees of Spring View Nursing & Rehabilitation on Thursday; residents and employees Grayson Nursing & Rehabilitation on Friday; and residents and employees of BeeHive Homes of Leitchfield this coming Monday. The state hopes to begin vaccinating school systems in early-to-mid-February as well.
The health department this week established a text message notification system for community members wishing to be informed when officials move into another COVID-19 vaccination phase. To receive these texts, one should text Join to 1-833-682-7369. As of Wednesday, more than 100 people had registered for this service.
“When we get the doses, we’re pushing them out as fast as we can,” McCreery said.
Meanwhile, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Grayson County. As of Thursday, the total number of cases had risen to 1,418, with 151 residents currently isolated with the virus. 12 of those 151 are currently hospitalized. This number marks an increase of 63 new cases since Monday.
In addition, Grayson County’s COVID-19 death toll has increased to 40, with three cases under review as of Thursday.
To date, 1,227 patients have recovered from the virus in Grayson County.
