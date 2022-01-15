BrightView has announced the opening of an outpatient addiction treatment facility in Clarkson to help Grayson County residents recover from substance use disorder.
Located at 625 W. Main St. in Clarkson, it will be BrightView’s 14th treatment center in Kentucky. Its outpatient model and telehealth options provide extensive service capacity, the company said in a news release.
The availability of remote services also helps address COVID concerns. The announcement said the company follows state and federal protocols, including providing masks and hand sanitizing stations onsite, practicing physical distancing and offering virtual treatment when appropriate.
BrightView’s programs include medication assisted treatment, individual and group therapy, peer support and wraparound social services to address challenges associated with substance use disorder. It aims to customize programs to the patient’s goals and needs, which, it says, ensures the best chance of long-term success.
Kentucky, afflicted with high rates of addiction, has experienced a 50% increase in overdose deaths from September 2019 to September 2020, compared to the previous 12 months, according to preliminary figures by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
By connecting patients to care coordinators and working with local agencies, BrightView helps people find safe housing, reliable transportation, access to food and even prepare for jobs. The company says unemployment rates among BrightView patients decrease by 50% on average in the first 90 days.
“Our own research, which has been validated by third-party studies, shows that building partnerships with Grayson County medical providers and justice system professionals is also crucial in encouraging both preventive and immediate care,” said Chad Smith, BrightView’s CEO. “We want to ensure that anyone with the disease of substance use disorder can access treatment and achieve long-term recovery.”
People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24-hours a day, seven days a week or schedule an appointment online at brightviewhealth.com. Treatment often begins the same day, and walk-ins are welcome until 3 p.m. on weekdays.
Patients in withdrawal take less than four hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session and begin lasting recovery, the company’s statement said.
Founded in 2015, BrightView operates 55 centers in four states.
— Submitted
