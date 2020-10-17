The Grayson County Health Department this week reported that another wave of COVID-19 is making its way through the community as one more local resident has died as a result of the virus.
On Monday, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry reported that a 17th death due to COVID-19 had been confirmed in Grayson County, with two deaths remaining under review.
Additionally per the health department’s Friday morning update, there were 18 new cases of the virus reported in Grayson County this week, 32 patients remain isolated with one hospitalized, and 156 individuals who have come into contact with someone who has tested positive are quarantined.
To date, 471 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grayson County since the beginning of the pandemic, and 422 patients have recovered and been released from their isolation orders.
In an update on the health department’s Facebook page this week, Embry said Grayson County is currently experiencing an upswing in cases, and the numbers related to the virus had been increasing quickly in recent days.
“The health department continues to address cases, utilize contact tracing, and encourage masking when in public,” Embry wrote.
Concluding his message, Embry said that, as the community continues to fight COVID-19, it is now more essential than ever that everyone receive a flu shot. He noted that COVID-19 and the flu “can be easily mistaken for one another.”
According to Embry, there are several options in the county when it comes to getting a flu shot, including an individual’s local medical provider, urgent care facilities, pharmacies, and the local health department. Call to schedule an appointment.
For more information about the flu vaccine, visit cdc.gov.
Officials are also reminding the community of the difference between isolation and quarantine.
Isolation is when a person tests positive for COVID-19 and is required to isolate at home for a period of time in order to contain the spread of the virus.
Quarantine is when a person has been exposed to someone who has tested positive and is quarantined at home for a period of time to ensure he or she does not become positive and infect others.
For more information, visit grayson healthcenter.com/virus.
