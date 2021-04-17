After some delays, the city hall portion of the new Leitchfield city hall and police department officially opened for business on Thursday.
The city hall location at 314 West White Oak St. was closed to the public Tuesday and Wednesday of this week as city employees moved into the new facility, located at 515 South Main St.
To celebrate the long-awaited opening of the new facility, Leitchfield officials will hold a ribbon cutting followed by an open house there on Monday, April 19 at 4 p.m.
The open house, during which the public will be able to tour the facility, will last until 6 p.m. Monday, after which time the Leitchfield City Council will hold its first meeting in the new facility.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said light refreshments will be served during the open house.
