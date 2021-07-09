After 26 years in various roles at the Grayson County Public Library, Melissa Decker has been elevated to the position of executive director.
Decker started in 1995 as a page at the library, has worked in circulation and was a bookkeeper. In 2000, she moved into the assistant director position.
She has served as interim director for the past year since Lisa Jones, the former director died June 14, 2020. Jones had served as director for more than 13 years.
“She was a huge asset here and we will deeply miss her,” Decker said of Jones after her passing.
As director, Jones oversaw the transition of the library in 2017 from its facility on East Market Street to its current location at 163 Carroll Gibson Blvd.
Decker officially was hired to become director on June 1.
“I have always enjoyed working at the library and I think it is an important part of our community,” Decker said. “I would like to do more for our community and partner with others in the community to help the citizens of Grayson County.”
Because of the newer building, she said the library can offer more to the people of Grayson County.
As director, Decker hopes to see more adults and children taking advantage of the programs, books, computers and other services at the library.
“I would like to get the community involved with helping us determine the best ways to be of service to them,” she said.
She also hopes to get the bookmobile out to more of the community.
“I feel that the library services should be available for everyone, young and old, regardless of whether they are able to come to the library or need the bookmobile service to come to them,” Decker said.
