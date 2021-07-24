The first day of the 2021-22 school year at Grayson County Schools is approaching, and preschool, kindergarten and new students still can register.
Parents of incoming preschool and kindergarten students need to complete a pre-registration form to begin the new online registration through Infinite Campus.
This same form is used to register new students at the district.
The link to the form can be found at https://forms.gle/pncXe4qN38iNUqzz9.
Kindergarten students must be five years old on or before Aug. 1. A student who is not five by that date can complete the early entrance packet found at https://tinyurl.com/6ywfvb49 and return it to Carla Purcell, Grayson County Schools, P.O. Box 4009, Leitchfield, KY 42755.
Packets can also be dropped off at the board of education office at 790 Shaw Station Rd. in Leitchfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.