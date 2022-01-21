Officials announced this month that the city of Leitchfield’s new water treatment plant, currently under construction, is expected to be completed this spring.
Larry Cann, a Grayson County native who served as the engineer for the project, was invited by Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry to provide an update on the construction during the Grayson County Chamber of Commerce’s January membership luncheon held last Thursday.
Cann said the new $13 million water plant has been under construction for nearly three years and will be able to produce about 1,000 gallons of water for the price of one water bottle.
“It’s a state of the art facility,” he said, adding that, if the project were started today, its cost would be double what it was three years ago.
The new water plant will replace the city’s current facility, which is over 60 years old, and will also add a new process for disinfecting water: UV disinfection. This, coupled with the traditional chlorine disinfection process and the new plant’s carbon filters will increase the water’s quality, according to Cann.
“You’ll be drinking the highest quality water that can be produced at this time,” he said.
Cann said the new water plant has a 40-year life expectancy, and is on schedule to be completed between March 15 and April 15.
