Those traveling on Leitchfield Public Square recently may have noticed that The Grayson County News-Gazette building is now available for rent, but the newspaper is staying in Grayson County!
We will continue reporting, printing, and delivering the news for the Grayson County community for the foreseeable future.
We do not need a building to produce the News-Gazette; we need staff, and we are keeping our staff.
Times are tough with COVID-19, and over the past several months, we have learned that we can serve our customers without the expense of a building, so we will save those costs in order to keep staff.
Our editor is still covering the news, and our sales staff is still helping advertisers. Customers can email us and call us as usual. We are still here in Leitchfield.
Editor Matt Lasley may be contacted by email at mlasley@gcnewsgazette.com or editor@gcnewsgazette.com or by phone at 270-971-4295, and Advertising Account Executive Tracey Collins may be reached through email at tcollins@gcnewsgazette.com or by phone at 270-971-4290. The paper can also be contacted at 270-259-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.