As more and more individuals receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Grayson County, the question arises as to who will be next in line to be vaccinated.
This week, the Grayson County Health Department took action to answer that question by establishing a page on its website, graysonhealthcenter.com, titled “When Vaccine is Limited, Who Gets Vaccinated First?”
The page states that, because the supply of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States is expected to be limited at first, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the vaccine be distributed with the intention of decreasing death and serious disease as much as possible, preserving societal functions, and reducing the extra burden the pandemic is having on those already facing disparities.
With this in mind, officials determined that healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities should be offered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. This step has been designated as Phase 1a.
Phase 1b includes the vaccination of frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers). People aged 75 years and older are included in this group as well because they are at a high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death.
Phase 1c includes people aged 65-74 years because they are also at a high risk of hospitalization, illness, and death from COVID-19; people aged 16-64 years with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19; and other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.
With Grayson County receiving its first doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine last week, many healthcare professionals and frontline essential workers have already been vaccinated. This week, the health department vaccinated employees of various doctors’ offices and medical providers, pharmacy workers, police officers, and Grayson County Detention Center staff, among others.
As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Grayson County since the start of the pandemic had risen to 1,304, with 29 new cases confirmed between Monday and Wednesday.
115 people were actively sick with the virus on Wednesday, and Grayson County’s COVID-19 death toll had risen to 38, with three cases under review.
1,151 people in Grayson County had recovered from the virus as of Wednesday.
For up-to-date information on the coronavirus vaccine in Grayson County, visit graysonhealthcenter.com/vaccine.
