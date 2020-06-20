As Grayson County and the country as a whole begin to re-open and COVID-19 restrictions are eased, local officials continue to encourage residents to be proactive in protecting themselves from the coronavirus.
Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry, in an interview this week, said he feels people are becoming too lackadaisical in their precautions against COVID-19 as governmental restrictions begin to be eased.
Additionally, while the warmth of summer could have people thinking that they are more protected from infection, Embry notes that in Phoenix, Arizona, where there are significantly high temperatures, the city is in the midst of an outbreak of the virus.
Embry said he and Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson made the decision to cease daily COVID-19 updates due to the feeling that people were becoming fatigued from hearing about the virus so consistently, but he has noticed that, recently, many people are not wearing masks when out in public or in large groups.
Embry said that, while officials understand that masks can be uncomfortable and wearing them is something they even have to remind themselves to do at times, they are still very important.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Kentucky Department for Public Health, continue to stress that wearing a mask is one of the most proven ways to ensure the country can be open and stay that way, according to Embry.
While officials’ greatest fear is of people getting sick, there is also concern that not taking the proper precautions to protect against the coronavirus could undo the progress that has been made to prevent its spread so far, Embry said.
A chief concern among many is that being asked to wear a mask violates their Constitutional rights and freedoms; however, Embry said, no one in Grayson County will be cited in the community for not wearing a mask.
Nevertheless, the likelihood of contracting the virus greatly increases when not wearing a mask, and wearing one, he says, will allow community members to maintain their freedoms by not becoming sick and having to isolate/quarantine.
“We’re trying to change the community’s mindset on that,” said Embry.
While the number of cases of COVID-19 had been on a downward trend, data lags, and with fewer people wearing masks and social distancing, officials have begun to see the number of cases rise once again.
And, as more people gather and do not wear masks, the likelihood of more cases’ being reported increases, as well, according to Embry.
To that end, officials are encouraging community members to continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands for 20 seconds, wear a mask when around other people, and use commonsense sanitation techniques.
Until a vaccine or a cure is available, Embry said, “This is the new normal for now.”
Echoing local officials’ sentiment, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams, in a Sunday tweet, said that wearing coronavirus masks will give Americans more freedom.
In the tweet, Adams writes: “Some feel face coverings infringe on their freedom of choice — but if more wear them, we’ll have more freedom to go out.”
Adams added that the use of face coverings leads to less asymptomatic viral spread, which, in turn, leads to more places opening sooner.
“Exercise and promote your freedom by choosing to wear a face covering,” Adams said.
