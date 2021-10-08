State Sen. Steve Meredith (R-05) and state Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-18) received their flu shots for the year last Friday and are encouraging Grayson County residents to do the same.
Gathering in one of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center’s (OHTLMC) classrooms, the state officials received their flu vaccinations from OHTLMC Director of Nursing Melanie Cannon, RN, on Friday, Oct. 1.
Meredith said he encourages everyone, especially individuals his own age, to protect their health by receiving a flu shot.
He said many people have forgotten about the threat of the flu over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the two together provide double the threat against one’s health.
Heavrin echoed Meredith’s sentiment and said she is proud to do her part to protect the health of her community by getting vaccinated.
According to a recent op-ed from Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Embry, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that receiving the flu vaccine reduces one’s risk of catching the flu by 40-60% and reduces the severity of illness should one become infected after vaccination.
The CDC currently recommends that everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every flu season with rare exceptions.
“Like the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a lot of misinformation about the flu vaccine,” Embry wrote. “One common misconception is that the flu vaccine contains the ‘live’ virus—and that it can cause people to get sick with the flu. This is not true. According to the CDC, the flu vaccine is made with ‘either an inactivated (killed) virus, or with only a single protein from the flu virus.’ ”
Meredith and Heavrin also used the opportunity to show support for the local medical community.
“They’re the real heroes,” Meredith said. “They’ve been on the front lines all along.”
To schedule an appointment with OHTLMC to receive a flu shot, call 270-259-8888. The Grayson County Health Department, located at 124 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield, also offers walk-in flu vaccine clinics Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m., as well as on Fridays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Local pharmacies offer flu vaccinations as well.
For more information about the flu and flu vaccine, visit cdc.gov/flu.
