As the number of local COVID-19 cases continues to rise, one thing has become clear to local health officials: the Omicron variant has proven to be the most contagious to date.
As of Wednesday, there were 722 active cases of COVID-19 in Grayson County, and 13 of those patients were hospitalized.
“This variant has proven to be the most contagious variant out of all previous variants,” said Grayson County Public Health Director Joshua Horton in a statement. “We have witnessed the largest number of active cases over the past few days—and are certain that many more are going unreported due to the massive amount of spread.
“At the very beginning of COVID, we didn’t know anyone within our social circles with COVID. Now COVID is impacting the majority of Grayson County residents.
“We are hoping that we have peaked—and that cases will decrease. In the meantime, the health department encourages residents to utilize resources offered to them, including vaccination, to help protect themselves and others around them.”
Of the 6,987 total COVID-19 cases reported in Grayson County since March of 2020, 6,037 patients have recovered, while 113 have been confirmed to have died as a result of the coronavirus.
For more information, visit myhealthdepartment.org/virus.
