The Grayson County Health Department announced Thursday that it has partnered with Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center to submit a proposal to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Grayson County.
In a post on the health department’s official Facebook page, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said the health department and hospital’s proposal has been submitted to the state for review.
“So many of you continue to reach out to us directly about the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Embry. “The health department and hospital stand ready to administer vaccine. We just need the doses.”
Additionally, Embry issued a letter on Monday to update the community on the health department’s vaccine supply.
“Dear Resident of Grayson County,
“I wanted to take the time to update all of you regarding the vaccine situation in Grayson County. The health department has been receiving just enough doses of vaccine to vaccinate first responders/health care workers, school employees, and to administer second doses that are due. We have also been able to vaccinate a few seniors (70 and older). Vaccine is extremely limited at this time. As we wait for the supply to improve, we have created a waitlist for seniors 70 and older who are residents of Grayson County. Once more vaccine is made available, we will work our way down the list and schedule appointments.
“There are currently over 1,600 names on the list. We have no idea as to when we can expect enough vaccine to start mass vaccinations. However, once more information is made available to us, we will work to educate the community. We understand that so many of you are patiently waiting — and we appreciate your patience.”
As of the health department’s most recent update prior to press time — which was issued Thursday afternoon — Grayson County has reported 1,713 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 129 patients isolated with active cases of the virus. In total, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grayson County between last Friday and Thursday of this week.
Also, this week, the health department reported that four more Grayson County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the county’s overall COVID-19 related death toll to 49. As of Thursday, 1,535 individuals had recovered from the virus.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced the launch of a new state website, vaccine.ky.gov, and hotline (855-598-2246) that help Kentuckians determine if they are eligible to receive a vaccine and then helps them find one in their region.
Beshear said that Kentucky, like other states, receives its vaccine doses from the federal government, and due to limited supplies it will take time before everyone can be vaccinated, but everyone will get a turn.
