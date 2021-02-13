Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center announced this week that it would be able to vaccinate an additional 600 community members thanks to a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
With the new supplies, OHTLMC officials said the local hospital would administer first doses to individuals on the Grayson County waiting list who are classified as Tier 1A or 1B according to state guidelines.
The hospital received its first shipment of vaccines on Dec. 22 and, as of Monday, had administered nearly 1,000 total doses to healthcare workers, first responders, and community members age 70 and over.
“This announcement is great news for Grayson County, because it means we can vaccinate even more of our most vulnerable citizens and take another step to end this pandemic,” said OHTLMC Chief Operating Officer Ashley Herrington. “With the support of Owensboro Health and the Kentucky Department of Public Health, OHTLMC will continue to stand strong for Grayson County.”
According to a press release, Owensboro Health worked with state health officials to secure additional supplies for both OHTLMC and its Greenville-based hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
With the new shipment, each hospital will transition to Pfizer from Moderna, officials said, because the state’s Pfizer inventory is larger and Owensboro Health can accommodate the deep-freeze storage requirements. Pfizer vaccinations require a second dose 21 days after the first dose to be fully effective.
OHTLMC began scheduling appointments with individuals who are on the county’s vaccination waiting list and who currently qualify for a vaccine under state guidelines. Appointments will take place Feb. 16-18 at the hospital, with 200-250 vaccinations expected each day.
All appointments will be taken from the waiting list, so anyone interested in being vaccinated should contact the Grayson County Health Department at 270-259-3141 to be added to the waiting list instead of calling the hospital, officials said.
The Grayson County Health Department, which is receiving 100 doses of vaccine each week in February, announced on Tuesday that those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will, moving forward, be required to show a photo ID before a shot is administered.
Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said this requirement came about in response to individuals’ ”lying about their age as well as their address.”
“With limited vaccine, we have to be sure that we follow the proper phases,” said Embry.
As of the latest update from the Grayson County Health Department prior to press time Friday morning, Grayson County’s total number of COVID-19 cases had risen to 1,871 since the start of the pandemic.
As of Thursday afternoon, 94 patients were isolated with active cases of the virus, 1,728 had recovered, and 49 had died from COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19 in Grayson County, visit graysonhealthcenter.org.
