Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHTLMC) has launched a community survey to identify key health priorities in the Grayson County area.
Community members who live, work, and play in Grayson County are asked to participate in the survey, which is part of a broader study—the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA)—that is being conducted by OHTLMC. Hospital leaders will use the survey results to develop strategies for improving quality of life in the communities that OHTLMC serves.
“Our goal is to listen carefully to our friends, neighbors, and community partners, so that we can truly learn about the health challenges our communities are facing,” said Ashley Herrington, Chief Executive Officer of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center. “COVID-19 has shown us that we are truly in this together, so community involvement is integral to the CHNA process. We strongly encourage Grayson County residents to share their opinions with us, so we can identify local health needs and opportunities for improvement.”
This survey is crucial to understanding the public’s perspective on priority health needs, hospital officials said, adding that, frequently, health needs are not identified without input from individuals from the area.
All responses are confidential from the short survey, which takes less than five minutes to complete. The survey questions address various issues, such as health coverage, including provider access and mental health services; community needs; and environmental and social factors, like access to food and exercise.
OHTLMC is working with Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky (CEDIK) to conduct the 2022 Community Needs Health Assessment. The assessment includes collecting information about the community’s health needs through the survey, focus groups, and analyzing quantitative data.
The 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment study is guided by the OHTLMC Population Health Committee, which consists of key community partners.
“This survey allows us to focus our strategic efforts on the most crucial health needs within the community,” said Jessica Embry, Population Health Committee member. “As we prepare to complete our assessment for 2022, your participation in the survey is vital to ensure we capture a broad view of the health concerns in Grayson County.”
The survey is open now through Feb. 25, and is available online or by hard copy.
Residents who prefer to complete the survey online can go directly to https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4OToE7LEbbzCVEy.
Hard copies of the survey are available at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center, located at 910 Wallace Ave. in Leitchfield.
“Help us work towards making Grayson County a healthier place to live, work and play,” said OHTLMC Marketing Specialist Andria McGregor.
