Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been named a Regional Vaccine Location for Grayson County and the surrounding area, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last week.
With the designation, OHTLMC expected to begin receiving weekly shipments of Moderna vaccines starting this week—a key development that will accelerate the hospital’s efforts to immunize the community against COVID-19, said OHTLMC Chief Operating Officer Ashley Herrington.
“Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center is honored to be selected as a Regional Vaccine Location, and we look forward to providing this life-saving vaccine to even more of our local residents,” Herrington said. “With each additional dose, we take another step to end the pandemic and return to a more normal way of life.”
Vaccines can be scheduled online by visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine. Updates and additional appointment slots will be posted there regularly, Herrington said.
Since December, OHTLMC has administered over 1,500 total doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
— Submitted
