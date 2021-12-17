The Grayson County School Board was presented with the top two calendar options for the 2022-2023 school year earlier this month.
During the board’s regular Thursday, Dec. 9 meeting, Grayson County Schools (GCS) Director of Pupil Personnel Sonny Prunty presented the top two options for the 2022-23 school year calendar as chosen by the 1,084 responses to the district’s recent calendar survey.
Option A would set Monday, Aug. 8 as the first day of the 2022-23 school year for students and May 22 as the last day of school for students.
Option B (the most popular option by the public vote) would set Wednesday, Aug. 3 as the first day of the 2022-23 school year for students and May 19 as the last day of school for students.
Prunty noted that, while Option B was the highest vote-getter, the voting was close, with Option B receiving only one vote more than Option A.
No action was taken to select a calendar option during the Dec. 9 meeting, but School Board Chair Carolyn Thomason said the board will vote to set the 2022-23 school year calendar in January.
In other business, GCS Food Service Director Kristy Hodges presented the district’s 2021 Nutrition and Physical Activity Report.
Hodges said that, during the 2021 school year, GCS served a little under 600,000 meals to students, and, while the past year has been difficult for the food service team members, they have risen to the challenge.
“We’ve taken a bus to Sam’s to buy 4,300 biscuits to get through one day of breakfast,” she said.
According to Hodges, GCS conducted 47 bus stops with six mobile routes during its summer feeding program.
Hodges also said the the report found GCS to be compliant with physical activity requirements.
In addition, GCS Superintendent Doug Robinson provided an update on the project to replace the bleachers and press box at the Grayson County High School football field.
Robinson said all the bleachers have been removed, with the new bleachers expected to arrive in May, and work is set to begin on the press box soon.
