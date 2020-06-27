Numerous local organizations are working to establish a dog park in Leitchfield’s James D. Beville Community Park.
Through the efforts of Leitchfield City Councilman Dennie Fentress, Leitchfield Parks and Recreation, Leitchfield Animal Shelter, the Twin Lakes Humane Society, and other animal lovers in Grayson County, officials are looking to create the dog park in memory of the late Jenna Glasscock.
Officials say the park will be funded solely through donations and scholarships with no taxpayer dollars used, and there will be two separate areas designated for large and small dogs.
In that vein, officials are seeking community support.
The greatest expense for the project will be fencing, but other items in need of sponsorship will be benches, gates, a water fountain, gravel, and concrete.
All donations are tax exempt, and checks can be made out to Twin Lakes Humane Society and mailed to TLHS, P.O. Box 157, Leitchfield KY 42755 or dropped off at the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.
Individuals can also donate through PayPal by using adoptTLHS@gmail.com.
