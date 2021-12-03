The Owensboro Health Foundation is commemorating the holiday season with its Lights for Life fundraiser, a tribute project at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital, and Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center that benefits various patient and family assistance programs throughout the region.
Everyone is invited to support Lights for Life by making a contribution in honor or in memory of a loved one.
“The lights make thoughtful gifts to pay tribute to family, friends, schoolteachers, physicians, caregivers, ministers, co-workers, or anyone who has held a special place in your life,” said Somer Wilhite, of Owensboro Health Marketing & Public Relations, in a news release.
The names of those honored with Lights for Life will be listed in the Lights for Life Online Tribute Book, as well as in tributes published in the Messenger-Inquirer, Grayson County News, The Leader News, and The Times Argus. Additionally, cards will be sent to the honored individuals to notify them of the tribute.
Owensboro Health Foundation served more than 17,000 individuals in the past year with services such as free mammograms and other diagnostic services to women, care bears for children in the hospital, free car seats and bike helmets for families in need, equipment to help care for NICU infants in their earliest days, hospitality suites providing a home away from home for families of patients, medication assistance to cancer patients, and much more. Proceeds from Lights for Life help provide funding for these programs and services that help meet the healthcare needs of patients and their families, as well as the greater community.
“There is no better time than the holiday season to touch the lives of those who need it, while honoring those we love,” Wilhite said in the release.
For more information about Lights for Life or to make a contribution, visit OwensboroHealth.org/LightsForLife.
