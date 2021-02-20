Leitchfield Parks & Recreation received some super news this week.
Officials announced Tuesday that Leitchfield Parks & Recreation was named a recipient of one of 51 Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center 2020 2nd Cycle Direct Effect Quality of Life grants. The program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis.
Leitchfield Parks & Recreation received a $24,995 grant that it will use to purchase an Alta Glide inclusive glider for James D. Beville Community Park.
The glider, produced by Miracle Recreation, is wheelchair-accessible and sways and bounces in a push-pull motion to help children develop balance, coordination, eye tracking, and muscle tone, according to Miracle Recreation’s website, miracle-recreation.com.
“The city of Leitchfield is so honored to receive this award to help make our James D. Beville Park an all-inclusive playground,” said Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman in a statement. “The Alta Glide will allow special need children and adults an opportunity to utilize our playground. It will help them be more independent and be able to interact with other children. Leitchfield Parks & Recreation are so thankful to the Reeve Foundation for giving us this amazing opportunity.”
The Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center has several grants under the Quality of Life program that are awarded in different category areas and vary in amounts. The Direct Effect Quality of Life program grants organizations up to $25,000 to support a wide range of projects and activities that will clearly impact individuals living with paralysis and their families.
“This past year has brought about many extreme challenges to the organizations that we work with and the people we collectively serve,” said Mark Bogosian, Director of the Quality of Life Grants program for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “This cohort of grantees and their ever-important projects are a beacon of light as we navigate our way through a new year. There are still challenges ahead, but I know that together we will continue to move forward to overcome obstacles and barriers that affect the over 5.3 million Americans living with paralysis and their families and caregivers. I have complete confidence that these new projects will lead the way to a better tomorrow.”
Saltsman said Leitchfield will have to wait until warmer weather to order the Alta Glide, so a date for when it will be installed has not yet been determined.
“It is really exciting to see our parks grow,” said Saltsman. “To see our community come together and enjoy the outdoors in so many ways.”
Leitchfield Parks & Recreation and Leitchfield Tourism collaborated on the grant.
