Last Saturday, Grayson County Intercessors and Christian Songwriters and Musicians International held Praise in the Park for a crowd of around 30 at the Logsdon Valley Amphitheater in Leitchfield.
“Grayson County Intercessors started about three years ago as a prayer group to just pray for our county,” organizer Robbin Fleener said. “Currently we have representation from three local churches and one from outside the county.”
She said the group wanted an opportunity to “take it to the streets.”
A member of their group, Lisa Westerfield, is a member of Christian Songwriters and Musicians International.
“This group is made up of various artists who want to spread the word through music and song,” Fleener said. “Today was her vision and we are sure God has made the way for it to come together.”
The concert featured Westerfield, of Leitchfield, as well as Erksin Anavitarte, of Nashville, Tennessee, Mark Woodward, of Brentwood, Tennessee, Gene Schmidt, of Watertown, Wisconsin, and Tim Davis, of Nashville, Tennessee.
Pam Poat was in the audience before the concert began. She hoped the concert would be good for the community and the youth.
“It’s a good way to get people together and see if they need prayer and to have entertainment,” she said. “We are a community that can pray together and we believe things can happen for this community.”
She really hoped some teenagers would come to the event so they could see “what Christ can do for them can change their lives.”
The event also had a food truck from Bluegrass Barbecue.
“And the barbecue is delicious, “ Poat said.
Fleener said it’s the first concert like this they’ve had and depending on how it went, they may make it a yearly event.
She said organizers love Grayson County.
“Some may speak poorly of the county, we speak blessing,” she said. “We believe that God is blessing this county and that He will increase here.”
Now, more than ever, she said, people need God.
“We need to praise Him for all He has done and is doing,” she said. “As a community we need to know His amazing love for each of us.”
When those who attended the concert left, she said she hoped they left with the “love, peace and joy of Jesus.”
Becca Owsley can be reached at 270-505-1416 bowsley@thenewsenterprise.com.
