The Grayson County Extension Service will host a training on Dec. 2, 2021 at 9 a.m., CST, for any person whose Private Pesticide Applicator card has expired, or will expire, in 2021, or who needs a license to purchase pesticides for spraying fruits, vegetables or agriculture crops.
Persons growing fruits and vegetables to sell and using a non-restricted pesticide, such as Seven, are required to obtain a pesticide card. This requirement is for the protection of the producer and the consumer. Pesticide cards are valid for 3 years.
The Extension Office is located at 64 Quarry Rd. in Leitchfield.
Please register in advance by calling the Extension Office at (270) 259-3492. You should wear a mask while in the building, and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
