During a light meeting Monday evening, Caneyville city commissioners talked briefly about the progress of the city’s water line rehabilitation project.
The project is replacing five miles of aging and obsolete asbestos concrete water lines with new PVC pipe, along with valves and fire hydrants. Cleary Construction Company Inc., out of Tompkinsville, is the contractor.
City Clerk Connie Gootee said Monday that 1,000 feet of the water line has been installed.
“They’ve gotten a lot of progress done,” she said.
Also during the meeting, Gootee said commissioners talked about the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center. Improvements to another room is expected to be finished in the next couple of weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.