Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins announced Tuesday that Nick Pruitt has been named the 2021 Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputy of the Year.
Chaffins made the announcement during Tuesday morning’s regular Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, and said GCSO Deputies of the Year are selected by their peers, not their superiors.
“He was unanimously selected as our 2021 Deputy of the Year,” said Chaffins of Pruitt.
Chaffins said he always likes to recognize individuals who go above and beyond what is expected of them and noted that Pruitt, a Green County, Kentucky native, may not be from Grayson County, but he “treats residents like he was born and raised here.”
Chaffins also recognized Pruitt as the GCSO’s top drug arrest officer — no small feat, as the sheriff said he would compare his staff to any other in the state and nation.
“We have a top notch crew right now,” said Chaffins.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson and the fiscal court also commended Pruitt for his exceptional work.
“Thank you, Nick...I appreciate your service,” Henderson said.
Chaffins wished to recognize Deputy Pruitt’s wife, Amber, a Green County dispatcher, and all the spouses of law enforcement officers as well, for their support and efforts to care for their homes while officers are away on duty.
