Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles visited the Grayson County Clerk’s Office on Wednesday to promote farm license plates, or “ag tags,” to benefit the state’s agriculture community.
Every March, when farmers go to renew their farm license plates, they have the option of making a $10 donation, which is divided among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Kentucky Proud program.
Last year, Kentucky farmers donated a total of $731,627.67, the highest in program history, and Quarles said he hopes to surpass that record this year.
Of the aforementioned amount, $8,320 was collected by Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis’s office in 2021.
Alongside members of Grayson County’s 4-H and FFA, as well as local government, Quarles posed for photos inside the Grayson County Clerk’s Office Wednesday afternoon to help promote these donations, and he encouraged students to ask farmers they know to contribute to the cause.
According to Quarles, half the money donated to the ag tag program by Grayson County farmers comes back to Grayson County in the form of contributions to local 4-H and FFA.
Last year, Grayson County 4-H received about $1,800 from ag tag donations, while Grayson County FFA received $1,300, officials said.
Grayson County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development Kindra Jones said the local 4-H uses its portion of the ag tag funding for event, camp, and senior scholarships.
Grayson County FFA Advisor Zayne Priddy said FFA uses its portion to offer affiliate chapter memberships to bring in more members, and, this year, the Grayson County FFA chapter has 214 affiliate members thanks to the program.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson attended Wednesday’s event and praised Quarles for his support of FFA and 4-H, both of which, he said, “are a big part of our community.”
Former executive director of the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy and Grayson County native Warren Beeler attended the event to promote ag tag donations, as well, and said that, when one sees a farm license plate on a vehicle, it signifies that farmer supports the future of agriculture.
“In the weeks to come, as many of you head back to your county clerk’s office to renew your ag tags, I hope you will make the $10 donation,” Quarles wrote in a recent op-ed. “Let’s try to break that record again and, at the same time, help ensure a bright future for Kentucky agriculture.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.