Taking action to advocate for others, Grayson County Middle School 8th grader Daniel Ratley uses his platform as a participant in the Kentucky Youth Advocates program to bring awareness to the issue of hunger in Grayson County.
Ratley spent two months last fall learning about state and local issues, research, understanding governmental policy systems, and creating tangible advocacy work.
He chose to use one of his advocacy projects to support the work of the Grayson County Alliance (GCA), and wrote a proclamation for Hunger Free Awareness Week (Jan. 22-28), which was recently signed by Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson.
The GCA currently serves an average of 700 families per month or 2,000 individuals per month.
Per the Hunger Free Awareness Week proclamation, 20% of Grayson County’s population lives below the poverty line.
Ratley, along with GCA Executive Director Debbie Childress, asked local residents, businesses, and leaders to wear orange on Wednesday (Jan. 26) in recognition of Hunger Free Kentucky Day.
“It encourages me to have young adults step up and lead on such a serious issue as hunger,” Childress said, adding that Ratley is a regular volunteer for the Alliance.
In 2020, he donated one of his Little Free Library stations to be used as an emergency food box outside the food pantry, helping clients have access to emergency food packs (EM-Packs) when the pantry was closed. He also takes time to serve as a volunteer throughout the school year and helps with fundraising events.
Each year, GCA has issued a call for an “Orange Out” during Hunger Free Kentucky Day, on which hunger advocates speak with legislators and rally with Kentucky leaders to promote the state level programs fighting hunger.
According to Feeding Kentucky, which supports the seven-member food banks that serve all 120 Kentucky counties in partnership with a network of over 800 local food pantries and shelters, Farms to Food Banks is a key element in the battle for food security in Kentucky.
Farms to Food Banks helps to ensure that Kentuckians have access to Kentucky grown produce. In 2021, the program provided more than 3.3 million pounds of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to residents at risk of hunger.
That is enough to supplement half a plate full of fruits and vegetables for 5.6 million meals, Childress said.
In addition to fresh produce, more than 68,000 pounds of frozen meat products, 40,000 dozens of eggs, and 7,000 pounds of cheese were also distributed.
Since 2011, over 11 million pounds of fresh produce from over 800 farmers in 85 counties have been distributed to hungry Kentuckians in all 120 counties. The funding for this program is requested each budget cycle as part of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s budget.
“As a member food pantry with Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, GCA knows the value of fresh produce for our community,” Childress said.
Last year, through various programs, GCA distributed 43,491 pounds of produce to the community.
“Produce is often the one item left out of a family’s cart at the grocery,” Childress said. “The extra cost and short shelf life make it one of the last foods households purchase. We are thrilled to help families in the fight against hunger by having these special food distributions as often as possible.”
Childress is confident that, as the community continues to partner with GCA, there will be fewer and fewer individuals who will need food support.
GCA strives to meet its mission of Feeding, Teaching, and Empowering Families every day, she said.
To learn more about GCA and/or how to contribute to its cause, visit gc-alliance.com, email info@gc-alliance.com, or call 270-259-4000.
