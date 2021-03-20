The Robley Rex VA Medical Center (VAMC) is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to enrolled veterans, aged 40 years and older.
Robley Rex VAMC continues to reach out to enrolled veterans by telephone, letters, VETex, and secure messaging through My HealtheVet. Veterans may also call the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 502-287-4426 to request an appointment.
Veterans who wish to enroll in VA health care can contact Robley Rex VAMC’s enrollment service at 502-287-5591 or visit www.louisville.va.gov/patients/eligibil ity.asp.
For the latest Robley Rex COVID-19 vaccine updates, visit www.louisville.va.gov/services/covid-19-vaccines.asp.
Robley Rex VAMC is a tertiary care facility offering hospital-based and outpatient care, as well as operating eight community-based outpatient clinics in Kentucky and southern Indiana. The Robley Rex VAMC provides a full range of patient care services, education, and research. To learn more, visit www.louisville.va.gov/index.asp.
