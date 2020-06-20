The Rumble Over Rough fireworks display this year will be held on Saturday, July 4 near the south end of the Island of Mis-Fit Toys, which is adjacent to Laurel Branch.
Due to restrictions on mass gatherings, the Rough River State Park Beach area will not be available.
Friends of Rough River President Charlie Corbett said that, working with the Rough River Lake Corps of Engineers, officials were able to acquire a special permit for the display to be conducted near the Laurel Branch area on a large, undeveloped island.
All Rough River Lake islands were named a few years ago by the Friends of Rough River with input from the public. The name “Island of Mis-Fit Toys” was selected for the large island that separates the North and South forks of the channel adjacent to Laurel Branch.
