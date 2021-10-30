From Disney princesses and anime to superhero and horror movie characters, East Main Street in downtown Leitchfield was filled with residents looking for some Halloween fun.
Participating in the adult costume contest at the annual Scare on the Square event Oct. 21 was Mandy Schmitzerle. She was dressed as Snow White.
“Halloween is our favorite holiday,” she said. “And, life is short, so you might as well dress up and have fun.”
Schmitzerle said Disney’s Alice is her favorite character, but she’s not a Disney princess. Instead, she chose to dress as Snow White because she likes dwarfs, she said with a laugh.
Schmitzerle was just one of several people that could be found walking around downtown Leitchfield in costume during the festivities.
This year’s Scare on the Square event was made possible through partnership with East Main Market. The two groups came together to host the night of live music, food and good times.
Several organizations and businesses set up booths at the event, providing information about themselves and opportunities they might have available as well as candy or other treats and games.
“It’s been a great team effort,” said Nick Ramsey, one of the organizers for the Scare on the Square.
Ramsey said they asked East Main Market, which this year started a Friday evening concert series that ran from May through October, to tag Scare on the Square onto its event.
“We asked them to let us work with them or let us be a part of the East Main Market event. We kind of let the year go by a little bit because we didn’t know with all the health concerns if we were even going to be able to have this event. With East Main Market continuing to go on, we were able to work with them and be able to combine both events this year,” he said.
Scare on the Square was held in conjunction with East Main Market’s final concert of the series.
“So far it seems to be a good partnership. We may continue the partnership in years to come and we’ll be looking forward to that,” fellow organizer Jason Watson said.
In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramsey said the Scare on the Square event, which started in 2015, drew several thousand people to downtown Leitchfield. This year was a scaled down version.
“It’s something we want to keep growing,” he said. “It’s been something in the past people seem to enjoy and like taking part in.”
Mary Alford can be reached at 270-505-1417 or malford@thenewsenterprise.com.
