At the first in-person meeting in over two months, the School Board discussed progress toward reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.
According to Superintendent Doug Robinson, there has been work behind the scenes with school personnel, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Department of Public Health.
Currently, Robinson holds weekly meetings with principals and administration.
“We have been working tirelessly on the progress of the situation and it’s been a real challenge on a lot of different levels,” he said.
According to Robinson, there are a lot of different scenarios with a lot of different guidelines.
“Schools are not going to look the same here this fall,” he added.
One issue discussed was the lack of technology and internet access in homes throughout the county. Recently a survey was opened regarding technology and a possible alternating days schedule. The School Board will use information from this survey, along with the final Family Feedback Survey and previously completed NTI survey to help them decide how to proceed for the next school year.
Robinson hopes to have more guidance from the governor and KDE in the next couple of weeks to help with reopening procedures.
The Technology Survey, Family Feedback Survey, and additional updates on reopening procedures can be found at www.graysoncountyschools.com.
In other business:
- New policy and procedure updates have been passed requiring all schools to have an armed School Resource Officer for each school building.
The School Board hopes to use current middle school and high school SROs for Wilkey and Lawler Elementary Schools since the schools are in close proximity and add new SROs for Caneyville and Clarkson Elementary Schools pending funding and available personnel.
- The School Board is temporarily suspending their drug testing policy for new hires.
- School roofing projects are progressing on schedule for the middle school and the vocational/technology center. New bleachers were recently installed at the high school.
