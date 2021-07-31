Grayson County Schools has announced its health and safety protocols for the upcoming school year.
In a July 22 letter, Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson addressed the community regarding the upcoming school year, set to begin next Wednesday, Aug. 4.
“We are excited to welcome back our students, families and staff on August 4, as we RECONNECT for the 2021-22 school year,” Robinson writes. “Our goal is to provide a safe, full-week, in-person learning environment for all students and staff. Many of the health and safety protocols from last year’s daily schedule will be carried into the new school year.
“National and state guidelines are currently provided as recommendations, not mandates. They are and will continue to be subject to change at any time based on new information, public health considerations, Executive and/or Public Health Order.”
As of press time, Grayson County Schools plans to implement the following for the 2021-22 school year:
- Staff and students who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask during the school day.
- It is highly recommended, but not required, that staff and students who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear masks while indoors.
- Any staff or student who wishes to continue to wear a mask in any situation should feel free to do so. They will be provided if needed.
Grayson County Schools will implement a number of protocols related to social distancing as well, including:
- Students and staff throughout the district will continue to observe recommended social distancing of at least 3 feet to the greatest extent possible and feasible.
- Each school will develop contact tracing protocols for breakfast/lunch and any other unstructured time outside of the classroom.
- Assigned seating and/or “pods” may be utilized to minimize opportunities for transmission as well as for more efficient contact tracing. Classroom furniture may be adjusted to rows, spaced apart as reasonably possible, and facing in the same direction as much as possible.
- Larger group gatherings may remain limited.
- Sharing of materials will be minimized.
The school district also intends to implement heightened hygiene practices, including frequent hand washing, throughout the school day.
To that effect, hand sanitizer will be readily available in classrooms and throughout buildings, and facility cleaning will be maximized “to the greatest extent possible,” the Reopening Plan states.
Additionally, parents/guardians will once again be asked to take their child’s temperature prior to leaving home, whether the child travels to school by bus, personal vehicle, or other means. The schools recommend children remain at home if they have a temperature of more than 100.4.
All parents/guardians will also be required to sign a letter of commitment at the start of the school year stating that they will not send their child to school if he or she has a fever (greater than 100.4), is exhibiting symptoms, or if anyone in the household is being tested for COVID-19.
Additional guidelines can be found in Grayson County Schools’ Reopening Plan, which can be read in full online at https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1413389/Reopening_Plan_072221.pdf.
“Here’s to making this school year not just a return to normal, but even better than normal as we RECONNECT as a school family and community,” Robinson said, concluding his letter.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced his administration’s masking recommendations for grades kindergarten through 12 in response to the COVID-19 delta variant.
“Our priority is our kids,” said Beshear. “How we make decisions has to come from one simple place: What gives us the best chance to have our kids in school the maximum number of days in the midst of a pandemic? That is our North Star.”
Beshear and other state officials determined Kentucky’s challenge is that the delta variant spreads quickly and aggressively among unvaccinated people of all ages. Without mitigation efforts, they expect the delta variant will spread through unvaccinated classrooms and throughout buildings resulting in large, frequent quarantines of students and staff, according to a press release from Beshear’s office.
Therefore, Beshear recommended the following:
- School districts should require all unvaccinated students and unvaccinated adults to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings;
- School districts should require all students under 12 years of age to wear a mask when in classrooms and other indoor school settings; and
- School districts wishing to optimize safety and minimize risk of educational and athletic disruption should require all students and all adults to wear a mask while in classrooms and other indoor school settings.
It should be noted that these are recommendations only, and final decisions related to masking, as of press time, will continue to be made by the individual school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.