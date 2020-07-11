Grayson County Schools this week announced its tentative plan for opening the 2020-2021 school year, which is entitled “Relaunch 2020.”
In a letter to parents and the community, Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson announced and explained the initiative.
Per the program, the 2020-2021 school year calendar has been amended to move the first day of school for students to Monday, Aug. 10.
Robinson said Grayson County Schools will offer “both a traditional, in-person school experience, along with a focused virtual alternative.”
During the first three weeks, Grayson County Schools will follow a temporary A/B schedule, with students alternating days in the building and working remotely Monday through Thursday, Robinson said.
On days students are not in the building, their teachers will provide lessons for them.
Grayson County Schools will use Fridays as a day for remote learning for all students.
The school district tentatively plans to transition to a regular schedule on Friday, Aug. 28, with the following week operating on a full, five-day schedule for all students, whether they attend in the building or remotely.
Robinson said this Relaunch 2020 recommendation provides additional training and preparation time for staff to become familiar and comfortable with new procedures and protocols; is similar to how businesses have reopened over the past couple of months, allowing time for adjustments before moving forward with increased student capacity; eases students into new required protocols and expectations, such as temperature checks, frequent hand hygiene, social distancing, and wearing a mask in situations where social distancing cannot be practiced; provides a preparedness model in the event of intermittent closures during the school year; and allows for continued changes due to Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Department for Public Health guidance between now and August.
During Thursday evening’s regular Grayson County School Board meeting, Board Chair Carolyn Thomason commended Robinson and the district staff for developing the Relaunch 2020 plan, as well as the parents of students who filled out the school district’s recent surveys on the upcoming school year.
“Please understand that this will be a year of constant and frequent change,” Robinson writes in the letter. “Our students — your children — may well be the most resilient, flexible and adaptable of us all. Encourage them on every step of this new ‘adventure’ that we’re all on together. Help them find the creative and positive in the midst of the new and the different. Let them help you do the same.”
For more information about the Relaunch 2020 initiative, visit graysoncountyschools.com and click on the Relaunch 2020 button.
In other GCS business:
The school board approved paying $141,304.87 to Bruce’s Tri State Roofing for the Grayson County Technology Center partial roof replacement project, as well as $99,481.50 to Gunter Roofing for the Grayson County Middle School partial re-roofing project.
