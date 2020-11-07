As coronavirus cases rise across Grayson County and the rest of the country, Grayson County Schools announced Thursday night that the district would transition fully to non-traditional instruction next week (Nov. 9-13).
In a letter to the community, Grayson County Schools Superintendent Doug Robinson addressed the ongoing and worsening COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the district’s response to it:
To Our Families and Community:
We know that our students are best served in school and have worked hard to get them there with the hope that could continue undisrupted for as long as possible. We have also realized that at some point a return to some form of NTI schedule could become likely.
Our community health climate has changed dramatically this week. In addition, we are currently facing staffing challenges due to increased quarantine numbers. As a result, we will transition all schools to NTI for the week of Nov. 9-13. We will continue to monitor public health conditions and reassess this decision next Thursday.
It is important for you to feel secure that our schools and our staff have done an incredible job following the procedures and processes put in place to keep our children safe and well.
Our local Health Department has repeatedly shared with us that Grayson County’s increased incidence rate has not stemmed from our schools. We have been doing the right things and doing things right. Right now, with limited manpower and resources available to our overall community and the increase in numbers countywide, that is simply not enough.
Understand that we rely on the Health Department’s expertise to help guide our decision making process and its impact within our schools and greater community. They do not, however, make the final determination whether schools will remain open or close. That is ultimately and solely a district decision.
Our situation is complex. It changes daily, sometimes hourly. There are no absolutes.
Our goals are to keep everyone — students, staff, families, our community — safe, and with as little disruption as possible. At times those goals work in complete opposition to one another.
We believe that our students are best served in the classroom. By transitioning to NTI at this time, we also serve our greater community, doing our part to lower potential transmission. The decisions we make today will impact when and how we are able to return to the classroom.
I recognize this is an additional challenge during already challenging days. We always strive to provide as much advance notice as we possibly can. In the current environment, that may be very short. We must all continue to stay ready for change this school year and the potential quick turnaround that public health conditions may warrant.
Always, and especially as we approach the holiday season, we can all do our part to help stem the current trend by following best practices:
• Wear a face covering in public.
• Avoid large crowds and gatherings.
• Practice physical distancing (six feet apart).
• Wash hands and surfaces frequently.
• Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.
Let’s work together for our community and for our kids. Stay safe, and thank you for your continued support of Grayson County Schools.
Doug Robinson
In a statement on the school district’s decision to switch all students to NTI next week, Grayson County Public Health Director Josh Embry said, “We continue to work with Grayson County Schools. Their willingness to work with us is always appreciated—and we admire their commitment to students and staff.”
To view Grayson County Schools’ updates on the status of COVID-19 in the school district, visit graysoncountyky.apptegy.us/o/district/page/covid-19-reporting.
In addition, the Grayson County Clerk’s Office announced on Thursday that it would be closing until Nov. 17 due to a COVID-19 case and subsequent quarantines.
Signs posted around the Leitchfield Public Square courthouse read, “The County Clerk’s Office is closed for the safety of our community due to (a) COVID-19 case and quarantine, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and hardship. We will reopen November 17th at 8:00 a.m.”
