FRANKFORT — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced its second recall of frozen food shipped to Kentucky due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
Townsend Farms Inc. of Fairview, Oregon, is voluntarily recalling specific frozen fruit products linked to mango chunks supplied by SunOpta, a brand name used by Sunrise Growers.
The product was distributed to Kroger stores in 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia; and under the following banners: Baker’s, Dillons, Food 4 Less, FoodsCo, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less, Pick n’ Save, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith’s from Nov. 06, 2022, to March 16, 2023.
The specific products are:
• UPC 0 11110 84663 1 Private Selection 48oz Tropical Mango Chunks.
• UPC 0 11110 87853 3 Private Selection 16oz Strawberry, Mango & Pineapple Blend.
• UPC 0 11110 82026 6 Private Selection 48oz Classic Fruit Medley.
• UPC 0 11110 89623 0 Private Selection 48oz Blueberries, Strawberries & Mangoes.
The affected retail customers have been notified of this recall and instructed to remove any recalled product from retail store shelves and inventories.
Customers are urged to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician.
Two weeks ago, there was an FDA recall of frozen fruit sold at Aldi’s, Target, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Whole Foods locations in Kentucky.
