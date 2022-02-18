Caneyville native Elvie Shane’s star continues to rise as he learned this past week he has been nominated for an Academy of Country Music (ACM) award.
In a post on his official Facebook page, Shane shared the news that he has been nominated for the New Male Artist of the Year award, alongside Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ryan Hurd, and Walker Hayes.
“Well ain’t this something?” Shane said in the post. “What an honor to be nominated for New Male Artist at the ACM awards this year! Cannot wait for the show — tune in March 7 on Prime Video!”
This marks Shane’s first-ever ACM award nomination following his breakout year in 2021, as his single “My Boy” dominated the country music charts.
To date, the “My Boy” music video has been viewed more than 15 million times on YouTube, and the song has been streamed over 29 million times on Spotify.
Shane released his debut album, Backslider, which features the hit single, on Oct. 29, 2021.
The 57th annual ACM Awards ceremony will be hosted by Dolly Parton with co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett, and will stream live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas exclusively on Prime Video on Monday, March 7 beginning at 7 p.m. CST.
For more information, visit acmcountry.com.
