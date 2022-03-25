The praise keeps rolling in for Caneyville native Elvie Shane, whose music video for “My Boy” has now earned him a nomination for Breakthrough Video of the Year from the CMT Music Awards.
Shane is nominated alongside BRELAND (“Cross Country”), Caitlyn Smith featuring Old Dominion (“I Can’t”), Parker McCollum (“To Be Loved By You”), Priscilla Block (“Just About Over You”), and Tenille Arts (“Back Then, Right Now”).
CMT unveiled the nominations for the 2022 CMT Music Awards earlier this month. Country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show, it will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie when it broadcasts live from Nashville on Monday, April 11 beginning at 7 p.m. CT.
This marks the inaugural broadcast of the CMT Music Awards on the CBS Television Network, and the show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Each winner is selected by the fans, with daily voting now open at vote.cmt.com.
“Would ya look at that,” Shane said in a post on his official Facebook page. “’My Boy’ is nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year at this year’s CMT awards. Y’all can vote each day at vote.cmt.com, so get your vote on! Tune in to the show on 4/11 on CBS.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Shane’s nomination for New Male Artist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in February. That award ultimately went to Parker McCollum.
Shane is currently on tour promoting his debut album, Backslider. For more information, visit elvieshane.com.
