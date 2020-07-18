Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, in a Facebook post this week, revealed that he and members of his family were diagnosed with COVID-19 following a recent RV trip, and he is now encouraging community members to wear masks to protect themselves and others from the virus.
In the post, shared on Sunday, Chaffins said he, his wife, and son all tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling in an RV to Wyoming and Montana, two states with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases at the time.
Chaffins shares his symptoms, as well, saying that he had, at the time of the post, been “in bed unable to move for the past six days.”
“It’s important to note that we had less contact with people while out West than I had here in Grayson County just going about our regular duty and day,” Chaffins writes.
Upon returning on Saturday, July 4, Chaffins said he had developed a low grade fever of 99, which is not unusual for him after returning from a long trip with a significant altitude change, but neither his wife nor his son had any symptoms.
As the weekend progressed, his symptoms began to worsen, and his son developed a cough. While his son had gone to a friend’s house (the family has since been notified of the situation), neither Chaffins nor his wife had “any close contact with anyone else either here at home or at my work,” he said.
As his symptoms progressed, Chaffins said that, by the Monday following his family’s return (July 6), he had lost his sense of taste and smell and developed a severe headache.
He, his son, and his wife were tested for the coronvirus on that Monday and received their positive test results that Wednesday.
By late Wednesday morning, July 8, Chaffins said, his symptoms included a fever ranging from 100.3-100.9, severe headache, ear ache, intense stomach pain, nausea, bone and joint pain, cough, sore throat, severe knee pain, and an inability to sleep.
“I started vomiting on Saturday,” he writes. “Each day after first diagnosis the symptoms intensified.”
Chaffins goes on to say that by last Friday he had begun to hallucinate, which he believes may have been a result of the lack of sleep and pain.
“Ladies and Gentleman, I have had the flu (A and B). I’ve had the mumps (on the pancreas), chicken pox, measles, broken neck, and had total knee replacement,” Chaffins writes. “If you were to combine the painful effects of all those into one, it would not touch the hell I experienced the past six days with this coronavirus. There is no comparison. Nothing that I know of or have ever experienced compares to it.”
Chaffins concluded his post by encouraging community members to wear a mask.
“I’m telling you this because I want you to wear your mask,” Chaffins said. “Not because I am the Sheriff, not because the Governor said so, and not because the business tells you to. I want you to wear a mask because I do not want anyone to have to go through what I went through. I want you to wear a mask because I don’t want my kids or grand-babies to get sick. I want you to wear a mask because it’s just the right thing to do. It may not 100% guarantee that you won’t contract it, but wearing a mask will certainly reduce your chances.
“Please understand this: I am not telling you to wear a mask. We are not going to fine you or insist that you wear a mask. As your friend, I am asking you to wear a mask when you are around others and when you go out into public at least until there is a vaccine. We maintained our distance as much as we could, but did not always wear a mask...I am now paying the price. One thing that is worse than battling the virus is battling the heaviness of the burden that we could have infected someone else.”
The full post, which had been shared over 5,300 times as of the time of this publication, is available to read on The Grayson County News-Gazette‘s Facebook page.
